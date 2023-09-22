States told to brace for northeast monsoon season, which usually occurs from November to March.

PUTRAJAYA: Some 89 districts across the country have been identified as areas at risk of experiencing floods when the northeast monsoon season arrives, says special functions minister Armizan Ali.

He said 77 of these districts have experienced floods in the past during the monsoon season, which usually occurs between November and March.

Armizan, who is also the Sabah and Sarawak affairs minister, said this risk evaluation is based on monsoon data and past occurrence of floods.

“We have directed the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) to keep an eye on these 89 districts to ensure the district disaster management committees are prepared and are in touch with NGOs who are able to assist,” he said at a press conference here today.

The floods around the end of last year caused more than RM600 million in total losses, according to the department of statistics, a decline from the RM6.1 billion loss in 2021.

In February, Chief Statistician Uzir Mahidin said the losses comprised living quarters (RM157.4 million), vehicles (RM18.8 million), manufacturing (RM8.7 million), business premises (RM50.3 million), agriculture (RM154.5 million), and public assets and infrastructure (RM232.7 million).

The worst hit areas last year were Terengganu, Kedah and Kelantan.