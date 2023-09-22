Thunderstorms and heavy rain are expected during the monsoon transition phase until November.

KUALA LUMPUR: Flash floods are expected in several states from heavy rain to thunderstorms as the country goes through the monsoon transition phase expected to last until November, the meteorological department said today.

Its director-general Helmi Abdullah said thunderstorms and heavy rain were expected with strong winds in the evening to early night.

He urged the public to be on the alert, take shelter indoors and park their vehicles in safe areas, away from electrical and tall structures, as well as reservoirs.