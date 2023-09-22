MIC president SA Vigneswaran insists the party has no bad blood with Makkal Sakti.

KUALA LUMPUR: Former rivals MIC and Makkal Sakti are to form a secretariat, also open to other Indian-based parties in Barisan Nasional, to unite the Indian community.

At a joint press conference here, MIC president SA Vigneswaran said the two parties had decided to work together to help BN “regain its former glory”.

He said they agreed that a secretariat must be formed to ensure that grassroots members of both parties can work together.

“However, before we launch this secretariat, we want to let the public know there are no disagreements between MIC and Makkal Sakti,” he said at a joint press conference with Makkal Sakti president RS Thanenthiran.

Vigneswaran also said the other Indian parties allied with BN in a group known as Friends of BN are welcome to join the secretariat.

Thanenthiran said forming the secretariat is the best way to foster the spirit of the unity government, formed by a coalition of BN, Pakatan Harapan and East Malaysian parties.

“We talk about a unity government every day, but to prove that, we need to start from our home, hence why we have agreed to form this secretariat to unite the Indians parties,” he said.

He said MIC and Makkal Sakti would work together to ensure priority for tackling the problems of the Indian community.

Makkal Sakti is an offshoot of the Hindu Rights Action Front, a coalition of 30 Hindu organisations seeking the preservation of Hindu community rights and heritage.

Hindraf organised a mammoth public rally in 2007 in protest against the demolition of several temples.

Thanenthiran, who was a Hindraf coordinator, formed Makkal Sakti as a political party in 2009, adopting the Hindraf motto as the party’s name. The party was launched by then prime minister Najib Razak on Oct 10 that year.

