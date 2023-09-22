Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim notes that households have become burdened with debt as growth in incomes has failed to keep pace with economic growth.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has called for a drastic and systemic reform of global institutions to tackle the widening inequality affecting countries.

Speaking at his first appearance as prime minister at the United Nations General Assembly, Anwar said households have become burdened with debt as growth in incomes has failed to keep pace with economic growth.

“We now have the super-rich living side by side with the ultra-poor. The contrast lies starkly in the things that matter: food on the table, shelter, access to quality education and healthcare,” he said.

“The global economy is also projected to continue to be weighed down by geopolitical uncertainties, supply chain disruptions, increase in commodity prices as well as challenging financial conditions.

“The 2023 Sustainable Development Goals report has confirmed that we are falling behind with nearly a third of the targets either at the state of inertia or worse, regressing,” the prime minister stressed.

Anwar also urged developed countries to fulfil their commitment of mobilising US$100 billion a year to support developing countries’ climate ambitions, while recognising that trillions of dollars per year will be needed in the near future.

“Discussions on climate ambition in the absence of equity, justice and the necessary means to assist and empower countries to undertake greater climate action is an exercise in futility,” said Anwar.

Stressing scientists have confirmed that the world has just experienced its hottest summer in history, he noted that UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres had just declared “climate breakdown has begun”.

He added that Malaysia is also seeing an increase in the adverse impacts of climate change such as increasing temperature, rising sea levels, intensified monsoons and erratic weather patterns – which have disrupted livelihoods and degraded local ecosystems.

Anwar also called for the UN to spearhead a concerted multilateral effort to resolve all the conflicts and humanitarian crises in the world, citing the issues faced in Ukraine, Palestine, Afghanistan and Myanmar as examples.

He said the world is deeply polarised, with major power rivalries unfolding with consequences that negatively impact nations, especially the smaller ones, in regions of conflict.

“The upshot is that we are confronted with a geopolitical and geostrategic dilemma. While the major powers continue to assure that a binary choice is not being imposed, the reality for many is that it is the only choice offered,” he said.

He also said it was undeniable that multilateral collaboration is the way forward for any effective and sustainable resolution to the crises that the world is beset with.

Anwar said Malaysia’s commitment to the UN and the multilateral system was borne out of the strong conviction “that all countries, no matter how big or small, rich or poor, strong or weak, have a common responsibility towards creating a better world for tomorrow”.