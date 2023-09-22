Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor says the claims by tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing are unfounded.

PETALING JAYA: Kedah menteri besar Sanusi Nor has denied Tiong King Sing’s claim that non-Muslim tourists had been prohibited from buying alcohol or wearing shorts in Langkawi.

Sanusi said the Kedah government would not investigate the matter as the claims by tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong were unfounded.

“He (Tiong) should come (to Langkawi) and see for himself,” Sanusi told FMT. “He should wear short pants in Langkawi and see if anyone will stop him.”

He added that Tiong can “drink as much as he wants” in Langkawi.

Earlier today, Tiong had been quoted by The Sun Daily as saying that tourists had complained to his ministry about an alleged abuse of authority by certain government officials in Langkawi.

The report said that during a recent Dewan Rakyat session, Tiong had claimed that some government officials had allegedly harassed tourists about their dress code and alcohol consumption.

“They are not Muslims, but even buying alcohol and wearing shorts is prohibited. Hence, the menteri besar needs to explain everything,” said Tiong.