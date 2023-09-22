MetMalaysia says the heavy rains and strong winds are expected to last for prolonged periods of time.

PETALING JAYA: The meteorological department (MetMalaysia) has forecast thunderstorms and strong winds in the northern part of the peninsula over the next three days.

In a statement, MetMalaysia said the heavy rains and strong winds are expected to last for prolonged periods of time, adding that coastal areas of these states will be most affected.

Separately, it also warned of thunderstorms until 7pm tonight at several parts of Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Pahang, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah, as well as the whole of Penang.

MetMalaysia also forecast that the rain will have an intensity of 20mm per hour and last for over an hour.

Some 129 people were evacuated in Taiping, Selama and Batang Padang in Perak over the past two days due to flash floods, while 102 people were forced to also relocate in Baling, Kedah.

In Sarawak, some 195 people in Miri were evacuated due to floods.