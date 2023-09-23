The bodies were found by police following a report of a fight at a shophouse in Sentul last night.

PETALING JAYA: Police have found the bodies of three men, believed killed and left in the storeroom of a rented shophouse on Jalan Perhentian Kg Kovil Hilir, Sentul, Kuala Lumpur.

The bodies were found last night by police who rushed to the location after receiving a report of a fight on the second floor of the shophouse around 11pm.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Allaudeen Abdul Majid said the bodies were found in the storeroom, with their right hands and legs bound together and their heads wrapped in plastic.

He said one of the bodies was naked and had slash marks. Police recovered a blade, believed to have been used in the incident.

Allaudeen said the five-room house was rented by a Sri Lankan couple in their 40s, their son in his 20s, and two other Sri Lankan nationals, aged between 20 and 30.

The parents were not home at the time of the incident.

Police believe the fight involved two Sri Lankans, allegedly family friends from Klang, who had come to visit two nights ago and stayed there.

“When police arrived, these two visitors had fled and are now the main suspects in the murder case,” Berita Harian reported Allaudeen as saying.

He said the incident is believed to have been planned by the suspects, who had known the family for the past six months.

However, police have yet to determine the motive for the murder.

Police have detained the parents for investigations. They told police they had last met their son a day before the incident.