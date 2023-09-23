The King says the shariah courts must use their discretion wisely and always be fair to all parties, especially in family matters and shariah criminal cases.

BERA: The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, has called for the strengthening of the management of shariah courts, including the position of syarie judges and lawyers.

He said they need to be improved to widen the authority of the Islamic legal system in this country.

In addition, he said shariah courts must also use their discretion wisely and always be fair to all parties in making decisions, especially in cases related to family matters and shariah criminal offences.

“Syarie judges, lawyers and court officials are also collectively responsible for ensuring that court proceedings run smoothly.

“I hope that more efforts will be implemented from time to time to empower shariah courts and other Islamic religious institutions.”

Sultan Abdullah said this when officiating the opening of a shariah court here.

Sultan Abdullah also touched on the shariah court as an institution that upholds justice based on Islamic law, in addition to the Sulh concept that had been effective and able to resolve disputes concerning family matters.

“Some 85% of the Sulh cases registered in courts throughout the country from 2019 to 2022 were reconciled peacefully through Sulh proceedings without a trial process,” the King said.

The Bera shariah court was completed in June 2016 at a cost of RM6.5 million.