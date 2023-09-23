Police said he was believed to have been attacked by a 33-year-old friend of his stepfather.

LAHAD DATU: An 11-year-old boy has died from slash wounds on his head, neck and hand and is believed to have been attacked by a male friend of his stepfather.

Police said the boy’s body was found at the Felda Sahabat 50 workers quarters near here at 7.30am.

“The body was found covered in blood with traces of cuts on the back of the head and the front and back of the neck in addition to severed left palm,” said Lahad Datu district police chief Rohan Shah Ahmad.

He said the boy’s mother and stepfather, both foreign nationals, had left for work as general farm workers and left him with the 33-year-old suspect.

Rohan Shah said police are hunting for an Indonesian man known as Paulus Poka Lolo, who is Timorese, and a general worker at the same farm.

“He disappeared after the incident and the motive is still under investigation,” he added.