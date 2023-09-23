Johor DAP vice-chairman Teo Nie Ching says PH still serves as a check and balance for the Johor administration.

KULAI: There has been no discussion on the formation of a unity government at the state level, said Johor DAP vice-chairman Teo Nie Ching.

She said that Pakatan Harapan (PH) still serves as a check and balance for the Johor administration.

“I think there is indeed such a proposal, but it is open due to the closer cooperation now – that is the most important thing,” she told reporters, after handing over tents to traders in Pasar Pagi Merbau, Bandar Putra, here today.

Teo was responding to a question about the proposal to form a state-level unity government.

Barisan Nasional (BN) won the Johor state elections in March last year, with a more than two-thirds majority, winning 40 of the 56 seats, while PH and Perikatan Nasional garnered 12 and three seats respectively, and Muda won one.

Meanwhile, Teo proposed to set up a unity government secretariat at the state level, as PH and BN are becoming more harmonious working together, as was evident in the recent Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections.

She said that the establishment of such a committee at the state and parliamentary levels would facilitate the dissemination of information to the people, and bring about closer cooperation between the parties in the unity government.