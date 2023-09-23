Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah says the tiny camera was found inside a socket by a couple from China.

PETALING JAYA: A couple from China lodged a police report after they discovered a tiny camera hidden in a socket in their homestay room.

According to a Bernama report, Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah said investigations were started under Section 509 of the Penal Code after the couple’s report was received at 5.27pm on Sept 7.

“Preliminary investigations were carried out at the site of the incident and several items were seized. We are working on identifying the suspect,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public or any party with information on the case to contact the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters CID chief Khairul Shah Peri at 011-26691994.

He also denied asking the complainants to delete their social media post on the matter.

The couple had posted on the Xiaohongshu social media platform their experience.

Yesterday, tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing condemned such activities and said this will ruin efforts to woo more tourists.

He urged those running homestays and Airbnb to be more careful about the activities of their staff.