A 5kg bag of imported rice will cost not more than RM15 and 10kg at up to RM30 at Rahmah Sales events.

BENTONG: Sales of imported rice at Rahmah prices began today at Rahmah Sales events across the country, the acting domestic trade and cost of living minister, Armizan Ali said.

He said consumers will be able to buy a 5kg bag of imported rice at a price not exceeding RM15 and a 10kg bag at a price below RM30 at any Rahmah Sales event in their area.

He said this was decided at a meeting of the National Action Council on Cost of Living yesterday as a measure to deal with the temporary disruption of local rice supply and the increase in the price of imported rice.

“The price of imported rice offered is cheaper than what is sold in the market which is usually at RM35 to RM40 and more.

“This is our effort to help the agriculture and food security ministry deal with the lack of local rice supply and the increase in the price of imported rice in the market. This is a short-term measure, we believe that the minister has mid-term and long-term solutions,” he said.

Armizan said the decision to sell imported rice at Rahmah sales events was taken to prevent the programme, held in all state constituencies across the country, from disrupting the supply of local rice in the market.

“So let us source imported rice but sell it at Rahmah prices, we don’t want to cause more disruptions to the supply of local rice in the retail sector,” he said.