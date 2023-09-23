Farmers’ Organisation Authority director-general Azulita Salim says there is no cause for concern.

KOTA BHARU: The Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) has given an assurance that local white rice supply in the country is sufficient to cope with the demand for the staple food.

LPP director-general Azulita Salim said despite various challenges, such as the unpredictable weather which has affected rice growth resulting in limited supply, this should not be a cause for concern as supplies have been distributed to locations affected by a shortage.

“We do limit the purchase to two bags of 10kg for each customer at a controlled price of RM26 for a 10kg pack.

“As soon as the ministry gave the instructions, we immediately contacted the manufacturers to direct supplies to the affected areas in efforts to help the people deal with the current shortage of local white rice in the market,” she said after the launch of the Madani Agro Sale for the Kota Bharu district at Sultan Ismail Petra Silver Jubilee Complex, Panji, here today.

Azulita said the local white rice was supplied to 40 LPP premises, comprising 23 farmers’ outlets, eight agro bazaars and nine farmers’ shops.

The media had reported that 700 tonnes of local white rice would be distributed throughout the peninsula from yesterday, through a special programme for direct distribution and sale to end users through LPP’s premises and the Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) in the north, central, south and east zones.

The total distribution under LPP up to the end of this year is 300 tonnes while Fama’s total distribution is 400 tonnes.