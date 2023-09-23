This comes after Howard Lee of DAP quoted the Quran while addressing Muslim voters online.

PETALING JAYA: Perak Pakatan Harapan chief Mujahid Yusof Rawa has warned people to be careful when quoting verses from the Quran out of concern they can be misinterpreted.

According to Mujahid, verses from the Quran should only be recited within the right context, with moral discipline and not used for personal gain, as doing so could cause confusion.

“When we just recite (Quranic verses) like that (without proper context), people who know about the verses of the Quran will feel that the scriptures are simplified without real details,” he was quoted as saying by Utusan Malaysia.

His comments came in the wake of criticism levelled at Perak DAP treasurer Howard Lee for referencing the holy book when addressing Muslim voters online.

Federal police have opened an investigation following reports lodged against Lee.

Mujahid said verses from the Quran can lose their intended and original meaning if not accompanied by the correct context.

“However, I don’t think it has reached that level (where it is necessary for PH Perak to apologise),” Mujahid told reporters.