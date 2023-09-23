Police say a woman lodged a report in August about the assault which took place in her car after a religious ceremony.

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for a priest from India who is believed to have sexually assaulted a woman in her car after a religious ceremony six years ago.

Serdang acting police chief Izuddin Ab Wahab said the priest is in his 40s.

He said the police confirmed receiving a report in August this year about a local woman, in her 30s, who was alleged to have been sexually assaulted by the suspect.

“The incident was reported to have happened in Puchong, Selangor, in the woman’s vehicle. At that time, she had just got to know the suspect in a religious ceremony,” he said.

He said the victim only reported the incident last month due to trauma.

Police have completed recording the victim’s statement and are tracking down other witnesses to assist in the investigation, he said.