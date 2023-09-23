The former education minister confirmed, however, that one of the men arrested today in connection to the investigation was his former political secretary.

PETALING JAYA: Former education minister Radzi Jidin has denied having any connection to a textbook printing contract over which two men have been arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Radzi confirmed in a Facebook posting this evening that MACC had arrested his former political secretary.

However, he rejected allegations spread in chat messages that he had accepted bribes and approved direct negotiations to take place for the RM80 million project while he held the education portfolio.

“The allegations claim that my wife acted as a proxy via a company called ATR One & Only Enterprise and that she is a member of the royal family with the title of a Tengku.

“I would like to stress that the allegations in those messages, which linked me and my wife to the printing of the J-Qaf preschool books, are absolutely false,” said Radzi.

He said his wife is not a member of royalty and neither of them had any links to the company named in the messages. “I have never asked or received, either directly or through others, any form or bribe or kickbacks from any parties, ever,” he said.

Radzi encouraged members of the public to do their own research into the business.

He accused those spreading the messages of seeking to tarnish his image and reputation and said he might take legal action over the allegations.

Earlier today, it was reported that a former political secretary and a company owner were arrested by the MACC as part of an investigation into kickbacks from a RM80mil book printing project.

Radzi said the project involved textbooks for the J-Qaf religious module.

The J-QAF module is used in primary schools for Islamic education with emphasis on the teaching of Jawi, the Quran, Arabic and Fardu Ain.