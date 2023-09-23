He has previously expressed his willingness to be sacked.

BENTONG: Umno has automatically revoked the membership of Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli for contesting the Pelangai by-election as an independent candidate, says Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Star reported the Umno president as telling reporters this at the Dewan Orang Ramai Felda Kemasul nomination centre here.

Haslihelmy had previously been quoted as saying that he was willing to be sacked for running as an independent candidate.

He faces Bentong Barisan Nasional’s Amizar Abu Adam and Perikatan Nasional’s Kasim Samat in a three-cornered fight.

Haslihelmy is the president of Pertubuhan Suara Anak Pahang.

The by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang exco member Johari Harun in a plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

In the 15th general election, Johari won with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating Kasim, Pakatan Harapan’s Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri and Isa Ahmad of Pejuang.