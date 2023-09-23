The Dewan Negara president says it is only used when swearing in the King or deputy King.

KUALA LUMPUR: The “Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi” phrase has never been used when swearing in MPs, as stipulated in the Sixth Schedule under Article 59 (1) of the Federal Constitution, since it was enacted on Aug 31, 1957.

Dewan Negara president Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said when the Federal Constitution came into force on that date, the swearing in of the MP’s oath of office was stipulated in the Sixth Schedule and there was never any mention of the “Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi” phrase.

“The ‘Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi’ phrase is only mentioned when swearing in the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as stated in the Fourth Schedule.

“As in a reply provided by the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, the declaration of the oath is in accordance with the Standing Order 5 of the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders, which stipulates that the oath be taken in the form set out in the Sixth Schedule of the Federal Constitution,” he said in a statement today.

Wan Junaidi hoped the explanation would provide clear information to MPs as well as the public who witnessed the dispute regarding the matter when Kulai MP Suhaizan Kaiat was sworn in as a member of the Dewan Rakyat on Tuesday.

The matter was raised by Arau MP Shahidan Kassim who wanted an explanation from the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat Johari Abdul whether the oath of office of the new MP no longer included the “Wallahi Wabillahi Watallahi” phrase.