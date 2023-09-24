Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said he had called Howard Lee of DAP to advise against quoting Quranic verses for political purposes.

PETALING JAYA: Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki has defended DAP central executive member Howard Lee, who has faced criticism from PAS for reciting the Quran during an online address to supporters.

In a Facebook post, Asyraf noted that PAS once had no qualms about DAP’s similar actions in the past when they were allies, saying that DAP’s actions had been approved (“di ‘halal’ kan”) by PAS leaders then.

He said he had since advised Lee not to use Quranic verses in future when discussing politics.

“I contacted Lee and advised him not to quote Quranic verses when he is discussing politics because it can be misinterpreted for political purposes,” he said.

Lee came under fire recently for quoting the Quran in a TikTok video. PAS has been a particularly vocal critic and at least one police report has been filed against Lee, who is MP for Ipoh Timur.