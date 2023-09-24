The constituency’s rich agricultural resources can make it an agrotourism destination, says the by-election candidate.

PETALING JAYA: Pelangai in Pahang, which is rich in agricultural resources such as durian, can be developed into a popular agrotourism destination, as former assemblyman Johari Harun had envisioned, said Barisan Nasional candidate Amizar Abu Adam.

Azmi, from Felda Chemomoi, wants to continue the legacy of Johari, who died in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17.

He said Pelangai’s location along the main route to Negeri Sembilan, Johor and Kuala Lumpur is a valuable asset.

“We have unique durians in Pelangai. There is land for farming that we can also continue to explore.

“We want to develop a tourism hotspot where visitors can visit palm plantations, eat durian, and see for themselves what it’s like to be a ‘pioneer’, learning how to harvest palm fruits.

“I have discussed this before with Johari. Our visions are the same,” he said on the “Legasi Pelangai” talk show programme on Facebook.

Amizar said the development of homestays and restaurants will boost the local economy for Pelangai’s residents.

“I am confident that Pelangai can become an attractive destination with various products,” he said.

The Oct 7 by-election for the Pelangai state seat will see a three-cornered fight among Amizar, Perikatan Nasional’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.

In the 15th general election last November, Umno assemblyman and Pahang exco member Johari won the seat with a majority of 4,048 votes, defeating Kasim, Pakatan Harapan’s Ahmed Wafiuddin Shamsuri and Isa Ahmad of Pejuang.