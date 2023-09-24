The fight between Malaysians and an American group of bikers occurred around 9pm yesterday.

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have detained two local men suspected of being involved in yesterday’s brawl during the Desaru International Bike Week (DIBW) 2023 in Kota Tinggi.

Johor police chief Kamarul Zaman Mamat said the men, aged 30 and 50, who sustained minor injuries, were picked up in the city here and in Kota Tinggi, today.

He said one of them received four stitches on his head as an outpatient at the Kota Tinggi Hospital.

The fight between a local and an American group of bikers occurred around 9pm yesterday, and is believed to have been caused by a misunderstanding, he said.

“We are investigating to see how many people were involved.

“So far, it is believed that the group from Arizona, US, involved about 70 to 80 people.”

He believed the motorcycle teams challenged each other.

“We are investigating the case closely,” he said during a press conference at the Johor police headquarters here today.

He said 350 police personnel had been stationed at the event. This enabled police to immediately break up the scuffle and take control of the situation.

Kamarul said police will not compromise with anyone who starts a fight during such events.

“Such fights should not occur because this is a programme to strengthen the brotherhood among high-powered motorcycle enthusiasts.

“So, I am warning those involved, surrender or we will come after you,” he said.

A few video clips showing the group brawling, with chairs and sticks being hurled, went viral on social media.