Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri says cabinet members must be around when floods hit.

PETALING JAYA: Women, family and community development minister Nancy Shukri has called on her cabinet colleagues to forgo their overseas holiday plans as the monsoon season is expected to begin next month.

She said ministers need to be readily available for the people should floods hit parts of the country.

Nancy also said the government needs to streamline its flood preparations as some locations in Sabah, Sarawak and Perak have been hit by floods.

“All the ministers, especially those dealing with floods, are discouraged from taking overseas holiday trips, especially during the monsoon season.

“This is a normal practice in the Cabinet to ensure all flood-related matters can be dealt with properly should they hit the country,” Berita Harian quoted her as telling reporters at an event in Petra Jaya, Sarawak, today.

Nancy said 228 victims from 72 families have been placed in temporary flood shelters in Sabah, while 33 victims from seven families have been placed in two shelters in Limbang, Sarawak.

Meanwhile, 37 victims from nine families have been placed in shelters in Perak.

Commenting on the impact of food product price hikes on flood victims, she said the government would not cut down on the quantity of goods to be delivered to victims, such as rice and other items.

“The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) will decide on the matter,” she said.

Meanwhile, education minister Fadhlina Sidek said they were always in contact with Nadma and working together in facing the possibility of any disaster, including floods. “We are always prepared.”

The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for continuous rain in Perlis and several areas in Kedah today and tomorrow.