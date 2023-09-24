The wedding reception was held at a hotel in Shah Alam last night.

PETALING JAYA: Former inspector-general of police Musa Hassan has married a woman named Qistina Lim after his divorce in March.

Musa’s wedding reception at a hotel in Shah Alam last night was shared on Facebook by a man believed to be his brother, Izzat Hassan.

In the post, Izzat extended his well wishes to his eldest brother.

“Congratulations Tan Sri Musa Hassan and Puan Sri Qistina Lim. You (Musa) will always be my idol, adviser, leader and brother,” he said.

Celebrity preacher Tuan Asmawi Tuan Umar also shared a Facebook Live video of the occasion.

Musa’s second marriage to Elly Afizahwati Abdul Jalil, 42, ended when she filed for divorce in the lower shariah court on March 30.

His first wife, Juriah Ahmad, had died on May 2, 2019.