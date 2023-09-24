Menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar also leads 10 exco members and 21 assemblymen to take oath of office.

KUALA TERENGGANU: Bukit Payung assemblyman Nor Hamzah has been appointed as the speaker of the Terengganu state legislative assembly.

The former Terengganu human development, dakwah and information committee chairman took the oath of office at the swearing-in ceremony before state assembly secretary Zulkifly Isa at Wisma Darul Iman here today.

Nor, 51, who is also the state PAS liaison body treasurer, became an assemblyman in 2008 and held the position of a state executive council member for one term, from May 2018 until June 2023.

Seberang Takir assemblyman Khazan Che Mat was appointed as the deputy speaker of the state assembly.

A total of 32 elected representatives who won in the state election also took their oaths of office before Zulkifly.

Menteri besar Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar led the swearing-in ceremony, followed by 10 exco members and 21 other assemblymen.

For the first time in Terengganu, there is no opposition in the state assembly after Perikatan Nasional swept all 32 seats in the Aug 12 state election.