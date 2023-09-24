Deputy science, technology and innovation minister Arthur Joseph Kurup says a desalination plant on an island near Semporna had proved to be a boon for the residents there.

PETALING JAYA: The government will support any desalination or other efforts to provide clean water to residents in remote areas and islands.

Deputy science, technology and innovation minister Arthur Joseph Kurup said projects like the hybrid power system and desalination initiative on Pulau Sebangkat, near Semporna, Sabah, were a boon to the residents.

The project involved the treatment of seawater into clean drinking water, Bernama reported him as saying at an event to hand over the project to the residents.

Arthur welcomed proposals to develop clean water production technology and was ready to offer assistance in funding or carrying out research and development into these methods.

He said the Semporna project was developed by the Standards and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (Sirim) with funding from the ministry.

He said it had a huge impact on the community that previously did not have access to clean water, forcing them to get supplies from Semporna town.

Sirim group chairman Khairol Anuar Tawi said this desalination technology was suitable for islands or remote areas that lacked clean water and electricity.

“The project at Pulau Sebangkat is based on a stand-alone renewable energy source and is a green technology.”