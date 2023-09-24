The programme, organised by Misi Rakyat, will next be held in Kedah on Tuesday.

LUMUT: Many Manjung residents queued up as early as 6am to buy 5kg imported rice for only RM1 during the “Misi Jual Beras RM1” programme held at the Kampung Datuk Seri Kamaruddin field here today.

The programme started at 9.30am and the stocks were sold out within half an hour.

Siti Nordiana Kassim, 25, from Taman Samudera, said she learned about the programme from social media through her neighbour yesterday.

“I have never had this opportunity (to buy rice for RM1) before.

“My neighbour and I came here early because we did not want to miss out on buying it,” she told reporters.

Halijah Kassim, 65, from Kampung Datuk Seri Kamaruddin, said she started queueing at 7am.

“At first, I thought this programme was just a scam because nobody will sell rice for only RM1. I only believed it when the village head promoted it in our WhatsApp group.

“This programme should be held more often because the price of rice has suddenly gone up. So, it helps reduce our expenses,” she said.

Suraya Ibrahim, 42, from Ayer Tawar here, said the RM1 rice campaign was a relief for her as she spends around RM50 to purchase rice for her family’s needs.

“Even though I can only buy one bag of rice, it still lightens my family’s monthly expenses, which are covered by my husband,” said the mother of two.

The inaugural programme, organised by Misi Rakyat, an NGO, provided 1,000 bags of rice and distributed an additional 120 bags for free to selected recipients, including the underprivileged, senior citizens and pregnant women.

Misi Rakyat founder Nur Ahmad Faiz Azmi said a similar programme would be held in Kedah on Tuesday.

“We want to assist the less privileged in buying rice, considering the sudden increase in the price of this staple food.

“We also hope this programme can be implemented nationwide if there are parties willing to contribute to this initiative,” he said.