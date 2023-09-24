The newspaper says economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is expected to sign a memorandum on the project.

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan will start talks to store its captured carbon dioxide in Malaysia, the Nikkei newspaper reported, without saying where it obtained the information.

Economy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura is expected to meet with executives of Malaysia’s state-run oil company Petronas at a conference starting Monday in Japan.

He is expected to sign a memorandum on the project, the daily said.

It’s the first attempt by Japan to transport and store emissions overseas and is aimed at starting in 2028.

Japan is seeking to become carbon neutral by 2050.

The plan is to store 120 to 240 million tonnes of CO2 per year underground, which is 10% to 20% of current output, Nikkei said.