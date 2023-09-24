In unofficial results, Ling Tian Soon and Wong You Fong have obtained a majority at the elections to head the MCA wings.

PETALING JAYA: Ling Tian Soon has declared victory in the election for MCA Youth leader, with Wong You Fong also en route to becoming Wanita MCA chief in early results from the party elections tonight.

Ling had obtained a majority in a three-cornered fight with MCA Youth secretary-general Wa Wai How, and Klang MCA Youth member Chan Kee Siang.

Wong was in a straight fight against Ooi Siew Kim.

At press time, vote counting was continuing at MCA headquarters and official results were not expected until later in the night. The results had been expected at 10pm but were delayed.

Ling said he would focus on reuniting the youth wing, after acknowledging there was polarisation among members at the election.

He promised that there will be a transformation for the youth wing.

“We will sit down together with every state youth leader and see how we can transform the party. We will also sit down with other youth wings of Barisan Nasional component parties to see how we can further enhance our coalition,” he told FMT.

Earlier today MCA secretary-general, Chong Sin Woon said he is aware of the political divide within the youth wings. He said there are two camps.

“I hope the new youth chief will reuniite both camps, as we are all comrades after all,” he said after voting ended for the MCA Youth and Wanita MCA elections.

Elections to the MCA central committee will be held tomorrow. A total of 48 candidates will be contesting for a place in the 25-member central committee.

Former MCA central committee member Tan Chong Seng will be going head to head with party president Wee Ka Siong for his post.