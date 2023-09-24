This follows a claim by MP Hassan Abdul Karim that residents are struggling to obtain daily necessities.

JOHOR BAHRU: The domestic trade and cost of living ministry has denied claims of a drastic shortage of daily necessities in Pasir Gudang, as alleged by its MP, Hassan Abdul Karim.

The ministry’s Johor director, Lilis Saslinda Pornomo, said it had been proactive in monitoring supplies of basic goods throughout the state.

She said the monitoring by 200 enforcers was focused on all levels of the supply chain, from the manufacturers to retailers and traders.

“Based on monitoring and examination of several premises around Pasir Gudang such as Lotus’s, Maslee, Hero Market, Jianson, and Red Mart, supplies of basic goods such as sugar, cooking oil, flour, and eggs are still easily available.

“As of now, the Johor ministry has received no official complaint on disruptions to supplies of basic goods,” Harian Metro quoted her as saying in a statement.

Hassan had claimed yesterday that his constituency urgently needs the government’s help, and called on the ministry to either help through the Jualan Rahmah initiative or send food supplies to retailers there.