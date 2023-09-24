Cooperation does not mean merger, says PBS adviser Joseph Pairin Kitingan, urging Sabah parties to support each other without sabotaging each other.

PETALING JAYA: Parti Bersatu Sabah adviser Joseph Pairin Kitingan has called for closer collaboration between Sabah-based political parties amid talk of a merger between the party and its rival STAR.

Pairin said Sabah parties must safeguard the state’s rights and its future by working together as a united team, the Borneo Post reported.

About the possibility of PBS merging with Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR), he said: “Cooperation does not mean merger, you can work together and support each other in respective constituencies without sabotaging each other.”

He said it was important for Sabah-based parties to collaborate to ensure state rights are strengthened.

A proposed PBS-STAR merger was raised in July by STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan, who said it was one way of strengthening the two Kadazandusun Murut-based parties.

Yesterday, PBS vice-president Joachim Gunsalam said party delegates would discuss the possibility at the party congress.

Pairin, who opened the PBS congress in Penampang, reminded delegates about the importance of working hard ahead of the state elections due in a few years.

“We have a lot of tasks ahead, so it is important to prioritise and dedicate our focus and attention to the next general election. After all, that is the purpose of party politics,” Pairin said.