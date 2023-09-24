This is part of the state’s push to eradicate hardcore poverty, says chief minister Hajiji Noor.

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government has told its agencies and government-linked companies, as well as foreign investors to prioritise hiring people in its eKasih list for clerk positions and below.

Chief minister Hajiji Noor said the state government has allocated RM175 million to help the agencies, GLCs and investors to do so.

He said the allocation is part of RM300 million the state government has set aside to eradicate hardcore poverty in the state this year.

“The state government has approved RM300 million for those in the hardcore poverty list. We are also building 1,300 free Rumah Mesra Sabah Maju Jaya houses, involving an allocation of RM125 million.

“The remaining RM175 million is to help the poor find employment in agencies, GLCs and companies investing in Sabah,” Berita Harian quoted Hajiji as saying Gagasan Rakyat’s launch in the Kuamut division last night.

Sabah is ranked as the state with the most poor people, with three of its districts – Tongod, Pitas and Kota Marudu – identified as the nation’s poorest.