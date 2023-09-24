The van was carrying nine tourists from Singapore who had dined at a nearby restaurant in Balik Pulau.

GEORGE TOWN: A van carrying nine Singaporean tourists has fallen off a winding road near Balik Pulau this evening, with one reported to have died.

The van rolled down a hill slope and came to a stop 20ft below the Teluk Kumbar-Genting road, a fire and rescue department official said.

It is learnt that the group had dined at a nearby Thai restaurant and was on their way back to their hotel, when they lost control of their vehicle in wet weather. Rescue workers managed to get all the victims out by 9.45pm.

China Press reported that one of the victims, a woman, had died on the spot. All the victims have been brought to Balik Pulau Hospital for medical attention.