PETALING JAYA: Popular singer Zaiton Sameon, who has fallen on tough times since her fame peaked in the 1980s, received aid today through the government’s Prihatin Madani initiative.

She was given RM3,000 from Yayasan Taqwa and the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council. The donation was presented by the religious affairs minister, Na’im Mokhtar, at her foster family’s home in Kuala Lumpur.

Zaiton, 67, rose to fame after the song Menaruh Harapan became a hit.

“I hope this donation can ease her hardship and she will be able to use this money for her expenses. We pray that she will be blessed with good health,” said Na’im to reporters after delivering the aid, Bernama reported.

A member of the singer’s foster family, Ramlah Awang, 53, received the donation on Zaiton’s behalf and expressed her gratitude for the donation as Zaiton now depends entirely on others’ kindness.

“This can help her in terms of daily expenses because she has no living relatives. She only depends on shows at weddings and birthdays. She earns between RM500 to RM1,000 depending on the location.

“Six months ago she fell in an elevator but she is fine and slowly recovering, although she still limps. Before this, she had to be carried around and wore disposable diapers,” she told reporters.

Zaiton is currently in Melaka to attend to personal matters.

Recently, Zaiton was reported to be asking for financial help because she was living at her foster family’s house and not getting many singing offers.

In 1990, she was involved in a road accident in Batang Kali, Selangor, which resulted in the death of her only son, Azirwan Abu Bakar, 13. Zaiton also suffered temporary memory loss.