Fahmi Hafizi Fadzli, 19, disappeared in the strong current after rescuing the man.

IPOH: A teenager is feared drowned after he managed to save a swimmer in difficulty at Pantai Teluk Senangin near Lumut here today.

A civil defence force spokesman in Manjung said Fahmi Hafizi Fadzli, 19, had yet to be found after he saved a near-drowning man in the area.

“Fahmi saw the man struggling and rushed in to save him. “He managed to save the man but was caught in currents before disappearing from sight,” said the spokesman in a statement today.

He said search and rescue efforts were still ongoing. “We are using four fishing boats in the search but had to stop for a while due to bad weather and strong waves,” he said.