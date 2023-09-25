The deputy minister says 86 of them have already been found guilty.

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 240 people accused of offering bribes have been charged under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act since 2019, the Dewan Negara was told today.

“Out of the total charged, 86 were found guilty,” deputy law and institutional reform minister Ramkarpal Singh said when winding up the debate on the mid-term review of the 12th Malaysia Plan in the Dewan Negara.

Meanwhile, he said the government was looking into the need to set up a law reform commission.

He said this commission could allow outdated laws to be revised quickly and ensure the legislation remains relevant to changing times.

On the proposed anti-discrimination law, he said it must first be examined in detail, taking into account the sensitivities and current needs of Malaysia’s multi-ethnic society.

“Regarding the proposal to have a law against hate speech, the government is of the view that there are several existing laws that can deal with this issue, such as the Penal Code, the Printing Presses and Publications Act 1984 and the Sedition Act 1948,” he said.