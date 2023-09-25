The short-stay platform says the account of the host was removed pending investigations.

PETALING JAYA: The short-stay platform Airbnb has removed the account of a homestay operator in Sabah, where a tiny camera was allegedly found hidden in a power socket.

Airbnb executive Amanpreet Bajaj said the account was removed pending investigations into the claim. “We take such reports seriously, and we have been providing support to our guests,” he said, according to Bernama.

On Saturday, a couple from China lodged a police report saying they discovered a tiny camera hidden in a socket in their homestay room.

Bernama quoted Kota Kinabalu police chief Zaidi Abdullah as saying investigations began after the couple’s report was received on Sept 7.

The couple had also posted about their experience on the Xiaohongshu social media platform.

On Sunday, tourism, arts and culture minister Tiong King Sing said his ministry viewed the claim seriously and condemned such activities, and the Sabah government, ministry officials and other agencies have been asked to take stern action over the allegation.