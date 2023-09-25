One accommodation space was in the kitchen area, and the bathroom had no walls, says human resources ministry man.

PETALING JAYA: A plastics factory in Johor Bahru is being investigated over allegations of not providing proper accommodation for its 325 foreign workers.

After a raid on the company’s premises, officials found that only five accommodation spaces were provided which were in the factory storage area, with each accommodation housing approximately 65 workers, Bernama reported.

The company did not provide beds for the workers, while the bathroom had no walls and was located next to the kitchen, the deputy director-general of human resources, Asri Abdul Wahab, told reporters after leading a raid on the premises today.

“The room used for workers to sleep in was also in the kitchen area, where items such as onions and chilli are kept. The refrigerator was also in the room,” Bernama quoted him as saying.

“The size of the accommodation space is only suitable to be used by six workers, with one bathroom. In fact, the employees were not provided with lockers to store their personal belongings including their passports,” he said.

He said today’s enforcement operations, involving the human resources ministry and various other agencies, came about after complaints from various sources. The officials found that the manufacturer had flouted several basic rights of the workers since 2021. An investigation paper had been opened and statements recorded from the workers and the employer.

“Our raids are usually the result of intelligence conducted by our officers as well as from complaints by the foreign workers themselves via their respective embassies or civil society organisations especially those involved in human rights’ issues,” he said.