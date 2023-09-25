Three men and a woman were arrested by MACC on suspicion of taking bribes from two companies that offer body handling services.

PETALING JAYA: Four medical staff of a government hospital have been arrested on suspicion of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to about RM11,000 for handling non-Muslim bodies.

The three men and a woman were arrested after they were asked to appear at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s Negeri Sembilan headquarters, a source said.

The source said the suspects were believed to have accepted the bribes in 42 bank transactions ranging from RM100 to RM600 from two companies that offer body handling services, since 2022.

Negeri Sembilan MACC director Awangkok Ahmad Taufik Putra Awang Ismail confirmed the arrest. He said a remand order would be sought tomorrow.