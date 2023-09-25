The Ipoh Timur MP said he had been called by the police to assist in the investigation into his use of a Quranic verse.

PETALING JAYA: DAP central committee member Howard Lee will provide his statement to the police on Tuesday as part of an investigation into his use of a Quranic verse in a political video.

“The police have contacted me and I will give my statement at noon this Tuesday in Ipoh,” he said in a chat message today, adding that he will cooperate fully with the police, Bernama reported.

Bukit Aman had said on Friday that the police would be calling Lee to have his statement recorded following a report lodged against him by a Perak organisation, Jalinan Bersatu Sahabat.

The group’s president, Amiruddin Mohd Daud, was reported to have said that they sought action to be taken against Lee as they viewed his actions to be an insult to Islam as he is a non-Muslim, but had given his own interpretation of a Quranic verse.

Lee, who is Ipoh Timur MP, came under fire recently, especially from PAS politicians, for his use of a Quranic verse in an address to his supporters.

However, Umno secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki defended Lee today.

In a Facebook post, Asyraf noted that PAS once had no qualms about DAP’s similar actions in the past when they were allies, saying that DAP’s actions had been approved (“di ‘halal’ kan”) by PAS leaders then.

Asyraf said he had since advised Lee not to use Quranic verses in future when discussing politics.