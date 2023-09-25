The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman, Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15.

PUTRAJAYA: The by-election for the Jepak state seat in Sarawak will be held on Nov 4.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed the nomination day for Oct 21 with early voting to take place on Oct 31.

The dates were announced by deputy EC chairman Azmi Sharom at a press conference here.

“The Jepak by-election involves a cost of RM2 million. There are 22,804 registered voters in Jepak,” he said after chairing a meeting on the Jepak by-election.

He said that of the 22,804 registered voters, 22,761 are ordinary voters and 43 are police personnel.

The seat fell vacant following the death of its assemblyman, Talib Zulpilip, on Sept 15.

Talib, 72, a former state minister for integrity and ombudsman, won the Jepak seat in the 2021 state election with a majority of 4,243 votes.

The six-term Jepak assemblyman from Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), the main component in the ruling Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), died due to kidney complications.

We are live on Telegram, subscribe here for breaking news and the latest announcements.