Izzatul Shafik Mozahari was charged with reckless driving over the incident in which a lorry ploughed into several vehicles last Wednesday.

PETALING JAYA: A lorry driver who is alleged to have caused a pile-up which claimed the lives of two motorcyclists in Putrajaya last week, has claimed trial to charges of causing their deaths by driving recklessly.

Izzatul Shafik Mozahari, 29, pleaded not guilty when he was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act at the magistrates’ court in Putrajaya today, Bernama reported.

Magistrate Aima Nabila Azhar set bail at RM5,000 with one surety and ordered Izzatul to report to the nearest police station once a month.

She also set Oct 25 for further mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Nurul Amalina Abu Hanifah prosecuted, while Izzatul was unrepresented.

In the 10.15am incident last Wednesday, a lorry ploughed into several vehicles stopped on a highway in Putrajaya during an exercise for police outriders, killing Faris Haziq Abu Bakar, 25, and Yuswar Uyus, 39.

If convicted, Izzatul could be imprisoned for a maximum of 10 years and fined between RM20,000 and RM50,000.