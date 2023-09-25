These conditions are expected to last until Wednesday.

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms with heavy rain and strong winds are expected for a prolonged period in the northern states of the peninsula, including the waters within the affected states.

In a weather forecast issued at 12.30pm today, the meteorological department (MetMalaysia) said the situation was due to the concentration of winds in the north of the peninsula, which is expected to continue until Wednesday.

The forecast was based on an analysis of weather models.

The public is advised to visit www.met.gov.my and all official MetMalaysia social media pages or download the myCuaca application for the latest information.