Earlier, he and an accomplice had taken police on a car chase near Machang, Kelantan.

MACHANG: A suspected rustler who was shot after he attacked police with a knife was found dead shortly after in a police car he had stolen.

Kelantan deputy police chief Ali Tamby said a patrol car on duty from the Machang police headquarters received a public complaint at 4.30am that the driver of a white car was behaving suspiciously at Kampung Joh in Labok, Machang.

“A police patrol vehicle was sent to the location and spotted two men inside the car.

“When they saw the police, the driver sped off.”

A high-speed chase ensued along Machang road towards Kota Bharu. Police used a loudhailer to urge the suspects to stop but this was ignored.

Ali said during the pursuit, the suspect’s car crashed into the police vehicle several times. Finally, the car skidded to a halt on the road shoulder in Kampung Labok.

“When the police officers alighted to apprehend the suspects, the driver of the car emerged to attack one of the policemen with a knife.

“This prompted police to issue a warning before firing several shots at the suspect’s legs. Despite this, the man managed to jump into the patrol car and he fled towards Kota Bharu.

“However, 4km away, in the Pulai Chondong area, the suspect was found slumped dead in the driver’s seat.

“His body was subsequently sent to Machang Hospital for an autopsy,” he said.

Ali said the accomplice, a 43-year-old man, was arrested at the scene. The dead man, from Pengkalan Chepa, had several previous convictions for various crimes.

Ali said the suspects were believed to be involved in cattle theft at Kampung Joh in Labok here. A cow had been found slaughtered at that location recently.

An inspection of the suspects’ vehicle found equipment for stealing cattle such as ropes, a syringe apparently containing anaesthetic, a parang, a knife and a sharpener.

Police also found identification documents belonging to a man with an address in Sungai Besar, Selangor, in the car.