Discussions are to be held between officials of the tourism ministry and the local government development ministry to work out rules for short-term rented accommodation.

PETALING JAYA: Special zones for short-let accommodation such as Airbnb are being considered as part of government moves to regulate the business.

Officials of the tourism, arts and culture ministry (Motac) and the local government development ministry are to hold discussions on guidelines for the tourism industry, which will also regulate short-term rental platforms like Airbnb.

In a statement, Motac said studies were being done on guidelines to standardise the industry while protecting the safety and interests of the industry and customers.

“In view of various complaints from the public and several issues faced by tourists concerning their lodgings, we are confident that this is the right time to ensure (short-term rentals) are registered and comply with the relevant rules and regulations, especially for the Airbnb platform,” a ministry statement said.

It said possible solutions include designating certain locations as special tourist accommodation areas.

“The ministry’s secretary-general will hold discussions with his counterpart at the local government development ministry to find a solution.

“This is important to protect the rights and interests of residents without affecting the business of tourism industry players, while offering tourists comfortable accommodation options for their stay here,” it said.

In April, tourism, arts, and culture minister Tiong King Sing said the ministry’s Airbnb guidelines would be revealed soon and would include safety measures at campsites.

The ministry statement said most tourism accommodation were insured in the event of tragedies, but acknowledged there are some that are not covered by insurance, putting at risk the operators as well as the visitors and tourists who stay there.

Matters pertaining to insurance protection will be accounted for in the ministry’s new guidelines, the statement said.