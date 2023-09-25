Former deputy youth and sports minister Ti Lian Ker failed to defend his post at the party elections last night.

PETALING JAYA: Ti Lian Ker, who failed to defend his vice-presidency at the MCA elections last night, says Pahang – the state which he is from – was “left out of the main menu”.

The former deputy youth and sports minister explained that every division has to vote for four vice-presidents from a list of seven candidates.

Apart from Ti, the others who were vying for the vice-president’s post were Lim Ban Hong from Melaka, Tan Teik Cheng (Penang), Wee Jeck Seng (Johor), Low Ah Keong (Selangor), Nicole Wong (Federal Territories), and Dr Pamela Yong (Sabah).

A “menu” would then be drawn up by the state and division leaders to help guide MCA members who were “not so politically accurate”, he said.

According to Ti, the finalised “menu” featured only four names representing Johor, Selangor, Penang and Melaka.

“Pahang was left out of the ‘main menu’,” he said in a Facebook post.

Ti added that he knew then that the results would be a forgone conclusion, with him losing out on the vice-president’s post.

“Thus, I stopped campaigning on the same day and told my supporters to expect a defeat but they were still hopeful.”

Last night Tan, Low and Wee were elected as the party’s new vice-presidents.

Meanwhile, Wee Ka Siong secured a landslide victory when retaining his position as MCA president.