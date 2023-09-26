The number of evacuees placed at the temporary relief centre in Kubang Pasu, Kedah, rose to 61 this morning from 21 last night.

KUALA LUMPUR: Kedah is the latest state to be affected by floods, while the number of evacuees in Perak, Sabah and Sarawak remained unchanged as of 9am today.

In Kedah, the number of flood victims placed at the temporary relief centre at SMK Changlun in Kubang Pasu, which opened at 9pm yesterday, rose to 61 from 18 families, compared with 21 last night.

The state disaster management committee said the water level was increasing following the ongoing light rain.

In Perak, the number of flood victims remained at 38 from nine families from Kampung Matang Tengah in the Kerian district, who are housed at the temporary relief centre at SK Changkat Lobak.

The Perak disaster management committee said Jalan Bagan Serai-Changkat Lobak was still closed to traffic as the floodwaters had not receded.

In Sarawak, the number of evacuees remained at eight from three families from Kampung Buluh Balui, Kampung Batu Danau and Kampung Pandak, who are taking shelter at the Buluh Balui multi-purpose hall.

Meanwhile, in Sabah,134 victims from 46 families in Beaufort are still putting up at the temporary relief centre at the Selagon hall, opened on Sunday.