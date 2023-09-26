PETALING JAYA: The Federal Court has upheld a 10-year jail sentence against a former cendol seller for nine offences, including possession of materials related to the Islamic State (IS) militant group and supporting it, six years ago.

According to Bernama, the three-member bench led by Chief Judge of Malaya Zabidin Diah unanimously decided to reject 44-year-old Nahzatulazran A Rahman’s final appeal against the prison sentence.

“We find that the punishment meted out by the Court of Appeal is not too severe that it requires this court (Federal Court) to intervene. Therefore, the appeal is rejected and the punishment meted out by the Court of Appeal remains,” said Zabidin, who sat with Justices Mary Lim and Abu Bakar Jais.

On Feb 5, 2021, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced Nahzatulazran to 16 years in prison after finding him guilty on all nine charges.

However, the Court of Appeal reduced the jail sentence to 10 years on July 18, 2022.

Nahzatulazran had faced three charges for supporting IS, two for possessing IS-related items, and four counts of distributing terrorist-related items.

He was charged under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code for soliciting or giving support to terrorist groups.

Nahzatulazran was accused of supporting and promoting the IS militant group by possessing and distributing items such as flags with inscriptions, as well as photos and videos of the group.

All the offences were alleged to have been committed in several locations including the village area in Melaka Tengah, and at a house in Kepong, Kuala Lumpur, from January to September 2017.