PETALING JAYA: Amizar Abu Adam is unfazed by rumours of discontent among Umno members over his candidacy for the Pelangai by-election on Oct 7.

The Barisan Nasional candidate believes that there is no such issue as the coalition’s grassroots have pledged to support its chosen candidate, no matter who.

“We have pledged our allegiance (to BN) that whoever was chosen as the candidate, we would give them our full support. So there’s no issue about discontent (over his candidacy).

“Those trying to create such an issue, claiming that there is dissatisfaction among the grassroots over the BN candidate, are external parties trying to cause provocation,” he told FMT.

Amizar, a Bentong Umno committee member, said he has been well-received by voters on the campaign trail, especially in villages, and believed that this is a sign he will receive the support of many Felda settlers.

He said he has particularly set his sights on winning the support of several Felda settlements, which make up a large section of the electorate in Pelangai.

He also said he will be reminding voters to be wary of former Umno leaders who are helping to campaign for Perikatan Nasional.

“The people of Pelangai must not be tricked by the actions of these former Umno leaders who have ‘hopped’ over (to the opposition),” he said.

Yesterday, a Bentong Umno Youth leader claimed that there was discontent over Amizar’s candidacy, and said the party will need to work hard to campaign in the villages in Pelangai.

Rafidzi Salleh said some were unhappy with BN for “recycling” Amizar, who had lost the race for the Ketari state seat to DAP’s Thomas Su by 120 votes in the 15th general election.

Meanwhile, acting Bentong Umno chief Zaini Salleh acknowledged there was some discontent over Amizar’s selection as BN’s candidate, but believed it will not affect the coalition’s chances of retaining the seat.

“I hope their dissatisfaction is temporary, and that they (the grassroots) will come to terms with it soon,” said Zaini, who was shortlisted as one of the candidates.

The Pelangai by-election is being held following the death of Umno assemblyman and Pahang exco member Johari Harun in the plane crash near Bandar Elmina in Shah Alam on Aug 17. Johari was also the Bentong Umno chief.

Amizar will face PN’s Kasim Samat and independent candidate Haslihelmy DM Zulhasli.