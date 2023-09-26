The agriculture and food security minister says this is to increase the local production and safeguard Malaysia’s food security.

PORT DICKSON: The agriculture and food security ministry has asked state governments to consider developing padi planting areas to increase rice production in the country.

Its minister Mohamad Sabu said this requires the cooperation of various ministries, such as finance and domestic trade and cost of living, and would guarantee the country’s food security in the future.

He said there were several states that had the potential for rice farming, namely Sabah and Sarawak.

He added that there were also abandoned padi farms in Negeri Sembilan.

“This matter (of rice production) is not an individual responsibility, but the whole country needs to take part. Guaranteeing food security requires the involvement of everyone including Putrajaya, the various state governments, the private sector and entrepreneurs. It is both a domestic and global problem, and everyone has to focus on reducing this burden.

“The state governments must work together, whether they are in the opposition or the government,” Mohamad told reporters after officiating the 2023 Madani Agro Marketing Entrepreneurs Gathering and Declaration Convention here today.

He said the supply of local white rice to each state would be increased to 1,100 tonnes a month through the 5,000 Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (Fama) outlets, especially in rural and suburban areas.

He again advised the public against panic buying as there was sufficient stock of local white rice, which would also be sent to local supermarkets.

Mohamad also said he would be meeting the Indian high commissioner to Malaysia, among others, tomorrow to discuss how to stabilise the supply of rice in the country.