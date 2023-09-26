The discussions will focus on the processing of rare-earth elements without harming permanent forests, says minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

KUALA LUMPUR: The natural resources, environment and climate change ministry will hold discussions with state governments next week on the establishment of a framework for rare earth element (REE) extraction in the country.

Bernama quoted minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad as saying the discussions would focus on REE processing as well as potential areas for exploration without disrupting the permanent forest reserve ecosystem.

He said 80% of areas that might contain non-radioactive REEs were located outside of permanent forest reserves.

“Therefore, we ask that these areas be prioritised over permanent forest reserves. We are concerned that if (REE mining) is not properly monitored, it will harm our forests, which are one of the oldest in the world, and they will take a long time to recover,” he said during the debate on the 12th Malaysia Plan’s mid-term review at the Dewan Negara today.

Nik Nazmi said the processing of some REE products might require foreign expertise, but priority would be given to domestic processing work.

He noted that REEs were used in the production of various products and technologies, including electric vehicles, turbines and windmills for renewable energy production, and telephones.